Tema Central MP loses primary, promises to support winner 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Jan. 28, GNA – Mr Yves Nii Noi Hansen-Nortey, the Member of Parliament for Tema Central, has promised to support the newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate after losing in the primary.

Mr Hansen-Nortey had 288 of the 708 valid votes, trailing behind his contender, Mr Charles Forson, who won by 420 votes.

The incumbent MP, realising he had lost, quietly moved from the counting area to congratulate the winner even before the other ballots were counted and a formal declaration made.

He said to ensure that the party maintained its seat in the December general election, he would support the elected candidate to win with a bigger margin than the 31,000 difference he won with in Election 2020.

He commended the party members for giving him the opportunity to serve them in Parliament for a term.

Mr Forson, on his part, condemned all party executives and delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised to retain the seat, which had remained a stronghold of the NPP since its creation 12 years ago.

He called on all to join in the campaign for the December 7 polls, saying: “Let’s break the eight together.”

Mr Charles Boateng, the NPP Tema Central Constituency Chairman, described Mr Forson’s win as “a sweet victory”.

He explained that a similar thing happened three years ago when Mr Hansen-Nortey toppled the then-incumbent MP, Mr Kofi Brako.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

