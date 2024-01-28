Two Western Regional NPP MPs lose bid   

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Jan. 28, GNA – Two of the nine Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Western Region have lost their bids to return to Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Joseph Cudjoe, MP for Effia and Minister for Public Enterprises, and Mr Samuel Erickson Abakah, the MP for Shama, lost in their respective constituencies in the just-ended Parliamentary primary of the Party.

Mr Cudjoe, a three-term MP, polled 164 to lose to Mr Isaac Boamah Nyarko, who garnered 321 votes.

Mr Abakah, a one-term MP, polled 248 votes as against Mr Isaac Kwamina Afful, who had 363 with Mr Joseph Amoah, the other contender, polling 21 votes.

All the other incumbent MPs in the region won their bids with the exception of Essikado-Ketan and Ahanta West constituencies, whose sitting MPs did not seek re-election.

