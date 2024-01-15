Stratcomm Africa builds capacity on SMEs on Strategic Communication

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA – Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) has held its Brand Reputation Week with a comprehensive communication skills capacity-building clinic and training programme focusing specifically on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

The 2023 Brand Reputation Week was on the theme: “Driving SME Growth Through Strategic Communication.”

The two-day event was held to help SME participants to appreciate the pivotal role effective communication can play in facilitating their growth and profitability.

A statement issued in Accra by the Company said it was to demonstrate Stratcomm Africa’s commitment to driving positive change through strategic communication.

Entrepreneurs drawn from different sectors, including food and beverage, fashion, beauty, film, construction, real estate and communication were among the participants.

It said during the two-day programme, seasoned Stratcomm Africa consultants exposed participants to Communication principles and tools for facilitating sustainable business growth and navigating the competitive business landscape.

Topics discussed included the importance of developing and working with coherent Communication Strategies as part of delivering on business strategies, Digital communication, building and sustaining Brand Reputation, among others.

The Brand Reputation Week aligns with Global Entrepreneurship Week celebrations.

Madam Mawuena Trebarh, a Renowned Business Strategist, speaking on Business Plan Development and Implementation, said it was important to build a strong business as a basis for developing and maintaining a positive brand reputation.

The Communication and Brand Reputation Clinic provided a platform for discussing and diagnosing unique communication needs of the participants and determining how to meet them effectively.

Ms. Esther A N Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, said SMEs formed the fundamental importance for national development and “SMEs are the backbone of our economy.”

She said as they thrived, the economy would grow and by working with SMEs to employ communication for growth, “we demonstrate the importance of communication for business operations and national development.”

She said, “Our Skill Up in Communication to Scale up your Business” initiative has evolved over the years to expose stakeholders to employing communication for self, business or community enhancement.”

Participants expressed profound gratitude for the valuable exposure and experience they obtained.

A participant in the food and beverage sector said “The two-day event has been enlightening, emphasizing the significance of effective communication and brand positioning.”

GNA

