Moderately Underweight Children: Tema Community One records slight increase in 2023 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Jan. 15, GNA – The Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate in 2023 recorded a slight increase in moderately underweight children visiting child welfare clinics in Community One.

Mr Samuel Atuahene Antwi, the Tema Metropolitan Nutritionist, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Community had the highest underweight rate of 2.9 per cent in 2023 among children aged below five years, compared to other sub-metros within the same period.

Data also showed that the Community recorded the highest stunting rate of three per cent for the year 2023, Mr Antwi said.

The percentage of moderate underweight and stunting among children in 2022 stood at 1.1 and 0.43 per cent of child welfare attendees, respectively, compared to that of 2023.

He, however, said overall, the Metro saw marginal reductions in moderate underweight and moderate stunting, while no severe underweight was seen during the period.

A reduction from 0.79 per cent to 0.64 per cent was seen in moderate underweight, while a reduction from 0.55 per cent to 0.24 per cent was recorded for moderate stunting between 2022 and 2023.

Data further showed that a marginal increase was seen in severe stunting in children aged 0 to 59 months.

Mr Antwi reminded health caregivers at the various child wellness clinics to continue to check and keep records of children visiting for early intervention for stunting, underweight, and overweight.

According to the World Health Organisation, while stunting is having low height for age, underweight children are those with low weight for age.

It said stunting or growth retardation among children because of poor diets or recurrent infections tended to put them at greater risk for illness and death, while underweight children had an increased mortality risk, especially those severely underweight.

GNA

