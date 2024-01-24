Seek support, don’t be secretive when traumatised – Prof. Osafo Adu

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, Jan. 24, GNA – Reverend Professor Joseph Osafo Adu, an expert in Health Psychology, says it is alright to seek help from the right persons when traumatised.

Prof. Adu said death, traumatic separation, rape, reduced satisfaction, over protections, divorce, abuse and bullying were some of the key causes of trauma among people, adding that all must however build resilience to withstand such tough times.

He gave the advice at the commencement of a two-day Trauma Healing Community of Practice Conference 2024 organised by The Bible Society of Ghana and the Trauma Healing Institute as the keynote speaker.

The conference is on the theme: “Strength from Weakness: The Path to Resilience.”

He said 20 per cent of every young man between 14 and 22 years, had at one time attempted suicide in the country, a situation that needed dire attention.

To build resilience to withstand the test of time, Prof Adu, also the Acting Director, Centre for Ageing Studies, University of Ghana, encouraged persons in such moments to build and maintain social connections, share problems and seek support from others, find ways to

maintain a positive outlook, and embrace challenge as a learning experience to build a personal growth.

Adversities in life, he said, would continue to challenge humanity’s quest to live in dignity, however, adversities and challenges in life did not challenge the power of God.

“Don’t let past adversities erase today’s joy but rather embrace opportunities,” he said.

Prof. Adu entreated the public to set realistic goals, avoid stress, learn from past experiences, and tackle challenges with critical thinking and positivity.

The keynote speaker, also a Suicidologist, also called on citizens to be each other’s keeper, care for one another and make the burden on them easier to reduce thoughts of suicide.

“We need to care for that child that feels unloved, that person that has lost confidence in God and that person who needs material support,” he said

Madam Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the former Vice President, Bible Society of Ghana, said no one was free from Trauma.

The most important thing is to empower people to recover from trauma themselves, she said.

She advised individuals who needed support to seek one from a clinical Psychologist or a Christian Counsellor to overcome their challenges.

The conference was also used to launch the “Updated Audio Healing Group Model”, a mobile app that allows individuals from across the globe to access trauma healing support.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

