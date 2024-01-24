Ashanti Region: 438 died in road crashes in 2023

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Jan. 24, GNA – Persons killed through road crashes in Ashanti Region in 2023 were 438, a marginal reduction of 2.23 per cent compared to 448 recorded in 2022.

The number of persons injured dropped from 4,156 in 2022 to 4,139 in 2023.

Mr. Kwasi Agyenim Boateng, the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said vehicles involved also decreased from 5,642 in 2022 to 5,638.

Pedestrian knockdowns, according to the Regional Director, saw a significant reduction from 530 the previous year to 456 in 2023, representing a 13.96 per cent reduction.

Out of 3,413 crashes reported in 2023, the month of May, recorded the highest cases (341) with August recording the least cases of 196.

September also recorded the highest number of fatalities (52) with the least fatalities being recorded in March (19), Mr. Boateng revealed.

Commercial vehicles were mostly involved in crashes (2,393) during the year under review followed by private cars (2,085) and motorcycles (1,160).

Mr. Boateng said the NRSA undertook various initiatives including engagements with transport operators, enforcement of road safety standards, and pre-trip inspections at lorry terminals.

“Before a vehicle embarks on any journey, road safety officers ensure that the vehicles are fit for purpose and do not violate any road safety regulation,” he explained.

He said the Authority also worked closely with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in the enforcement of road safety regulations.

Among the road safety enforcement conducted by the Authority in collaboration with the MTTD and DVLA included clamping down on the use of unauthorised lamps by heavy-duty trucks, as well as non-compliance with retro-reflective tapes by drivers.

“Vehicles leaving the region on journeys exceeding 500 kilometers are expected to have two drivers by law and we have been engaging transport operators to designate restrooms for such drivers to have adequate rest before embarking on their journeys,” Mr. Boateng stated.

He said his outfit was determined to reduce the incidence of road traffic crashes and fatalities in the region under the Stay Alive Road Safety Campaign launched three years ago.

