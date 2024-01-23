Rev Dr Worlanyo Mensah to announce Independent Presidential candidature  

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA – Rev Dr Worlanyo Mensah, Economist, says he will officially declare his decision to contest the 2024 general election as an Independent Presidential Candidate on Thursday, January 25.

The event which comes off in Accra at the University for Development Studies (UDS) Guests House at 1000 hours, will afford him the opportunity to inform Ghanaians of his vision to turn the fortunes of the country around.

Rev Dr Worlanyo, who is a Lecturer at Wisconsin University, Accra, said Ghana needed an all-inclusive government where industrialisation, economic prosperity, transformational leadership, accountability and discipline would be the foundation stone.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said Ghana’s human capital resource had not been in doubt but the pervasive political divisions continued ‘to tear us apart’.

“We need to build a united Ghana to bridge the sharp political divisions to achieve national development. And as an Independent Candidate and President, I will mobilise the resources, both human and natural to make Ghana a prosperous nation,” the Economist said.

Rev Dr Mensah, said the current state of Ghana’s economy had been quite stable but with low growth rates and employment levels.

“Some of the things I will do as part of my vision will include embarking on a massive industrialisation, championing blue economy for sustainable job creation, building a resilient petrochemical and digital structures for the economic group,” he said.

Rev Dr Worlanyo Mensah belongs to socialist and Pan-Africanist schools of thought and is also the Head Pastor of Christ Whitehouse Chapel International.

He is married with Children.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

