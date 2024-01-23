Alfred Ashie Kotey is Odododiodioo NDC Parliamentary candidate  

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA – Alfred Nii Ashie Kotey has been elected the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Odododiodioo Constituency.

In a two-horse race, he beat Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, a two-term MP for the Amasaman Constituency from 2013 to 2016 and 2017 to 2020.

Mr Ashie Kotey polled 1,209 votes whilst his contender, the former MP, polled 952 votes out of the 2,169 total valid votes cast.

In all, spoilt ballots were 34, rejected ballots were eight, total unused ballots were 297, total ballots issued by the NDC to the EC were 2, 500 and the total number of registered voters was 2, 345.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after Mr Eric Boadi Okyere, Ashiedu-Keteke District Electoral Officer had declared him Parliamentary candidate-elect, Mr Ashie Kotey said the victory was as a result of hard work.

“This contest has taught me a lot and what is most important is that we unite our base and forge ahead to push the elephant into the bush,” he said.

Mr Ashie Kotey said: “My most important goal is to invest in the people, put our people in school, give them employable skills and build them up holistically.”

Mr Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea said he came into the race with a lot of strength, unfortunately, the delegates had made their choice.

“We must let acrimony that has engulfed the Odododiodioo Constituency die off. There’s too much acrimony, character assassination and division,” the former MP said and called for unity.

The National Democratic Congress rescheduled the Parliamentary primary in the Odododiodioo Constituency for January 21 following the dismissal of an application for an interlocutory injunction obtained by Mr Yarboi Annan.

