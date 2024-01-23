AFCON 2023: Public expresses disappointment after Black Stars failure to progress

By Agbaxode Emmanuel/Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), Jan. 23 GNA – A cross-section of the public within Keta in the Volta region have expressed anger and disappointment over the failure of the Senior National Team, the Black Stars, from progressing in the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

The team grabbed only two points from three matches with a disappointing 2-all draw against group opponent Mozambique in their last group B fixtures.

Mr. Emmanuel Pabey Pandawan, a die-hard Black Stars supporter, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said the team’s early group stage exit from the tournament was a huge blow to the nation and all sports lovers.

“I am short of words, can you imagine this poor performance from our team, am highly disappointed in the changes the coach even introduced into the game,” he stated.

Mr. Pandawan further stated that Christ Hughton, the Head Coach, and all the senior players including the skipper Andrew Ayew, Richard Ofori, and Daniel Amartey should leave the team with immediate effect.

He said the Head Coach and his technical team have demonstrated grave incompetence in substitutions in each of the three games at the tournament and wonders if he is currently in coaching.

He added that many could not imagine why four times AFCON champions Ghana Black Stars should struggle in a game against countries such as Mozambique, Central African Republic, Comoros, and Cape Verde among others.

Mr Edudzi Dorvlo, a football fan, also told the GNA that the only way the Black Stars could win trophies again was for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to develop and groom young talents through the improvement of juvenile football.

“The team always depends on already made foreign-based players who are not even committed to play for the team, and they showed it with their unnecessary mistakes that resulted in goals against them.”

The Black Stars’ hope to end the 42-year trophy drought with a 24th appearance in the ongoing 34th edition of AFCON was soiled by Mozambique after drawing in the last group match.

Black Stars and Mozambique after three rounds of matches sat third and fourth on the group B table with only two points each, whilst Cape Verde and Egypt also gathered 7 and 4 points respectively to qualify for the round of 16.

Other supporters, the GNA interacted with, expressed their displeasure and called for the team to be dissolved.

The situation was not different in Akatsi South as some sports commentators have entirely condemned what they referred to as ‘silly’ mistakes from the players and the technical team.

Sitsofe Vuvor, a social commentator, said the leadership of the football fraternity in Ghana must begin to consider grooming good talents from the local level for the national task.

