President rallies Ghanaians to support Black Stars ahead of Egypt clash 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged citizens to support the Black Stars, as they face Egypt in a crucial Group B fixture of the African Cup of Nations (AfCON) tournament.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, he wrote: “We go again tonight against Egypt. Let’s all rally behind the Black Stars. They need nothing but our unalloyed support. Go Black Stars Go!!!!”

The statement, posted barely five hours to the game, which will be played at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Ivory Coast, is expected to inspire the senior national team who lost 2-1 to Cape Verde in their first match.

The Black Stars, four-time competition winners, enter the match with their pride and reputation on the line, as another awful scoreline could mean their early elimination from the tournament.

Both nations had a dismal start to this year’s competition, with Egypt drawing 2-2 with Mozambique in their first AfCON match.

GNA

