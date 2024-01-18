Emilio Nsue records first hat-trick at AFCON as Equatorial Guinea defeats Guinea Bissau 

Abidjan, Cote D Ivoire, Jan. 18, GNA – Equatorial Guinea defeated Guinea Bissau 4-2 in the second Group A match on Thursday, in Abidjan to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition.
Emilio Nsue led the onslaught as he grabbed a sensational hat-trick in the game after an intense battle for dominance in the early stages of the game.
Nsue became the first player to score a AFCON finals treble since Morocco’s Soufiane Alloudi against Namibia in 2008.
Equatorial Guinea took the lead when Nsue pounced on a defensive error to slot home on 20 minutes.
But Guinea-Bissau hit back through an Esteban Orozco own goal forced by Franculino Dju’s pressure to level on 37 minutes.
The Nzalang Nacional retook the lead straight after half-time when Josete Miranda fired home following a long goal kick.
Nsue then punished more sloppy defending to bag his second on 51 minutes and sealed his hat-trick just after the hour mark with an emphatic finish.
Guinea-Bissau pulled one back deep in added time through Ze Turbo but it only served as a consolation.
With one game remaining, Equatorial Guinea now stand on the brink of a second straight appearance in the AFCON knockout stage.
