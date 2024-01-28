Only two women secure NPP parliamentary candidature in Eastern Region  

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Anyinam, Jan. 28, GNA – Out of the nine women who contested the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Eastern Region, only two, successfully secured their positions to represent the party in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare, the current Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East and Deputy Finance Minister, along with Mrs. Lauretta Korkor Asante, Deputy Director of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), emerged victorious in the Atiwa West constituency primary.

Mrs Lauretta Korkor Asante will be taking over from Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the current Member of Parliament for the area and Minister of Roads and Highways, who decided to step down in the 2024 parliamentary race.

The two emerged victorious over four other male contenders in the just-ended ruling party primary elections held in their respective constituencies.

Regrettably, the seven remaining women, including Mrs Gifty Twum-Ampofo, the incumbent MP for Abuakwa North and Deputy Education Minister, failed in their bids for re-election.

Also, Madam Gloria Ofori-Boadu, a legal practitioner and women’s rights advocate, unfortunately, did not emerge victorious in the Abuakwa South election. Instead, Mr Kingsley Agyemang, a new candidate, was chosen to replace Mr Samuel Atta-Akyea.

Madam Benedicta Biamah Adom, who lost to the incumbent MP in the Achiase constituency, and Gifty Obeyaa Asare, an aviation staff member, were two other candidates who were unsuccessful in their bids for political office.

Madam Louisa Boakye, the Women’s Organiser of the NPP New York branch, along with the current MP, faced a surprising defeat at Fanteakwa South, losing to a fresh candidate.

In Fanteakwa North, Madam Barbara Macara Maccugen and the incumbent MP were both defeated by a new candidate.

Madam Grace Akosua Amoabeng, a successful businesswoman and deputy communications director for NPP Loyal Ladies, unfortunately, did not emerge victorious in the Lower West Akyem constituency, losing to the incumbent.

Out of the 75 men who competed in the primaries in the Eastern region, nine women, including the two incumbents, were selected to run in 25 out of the 33 constituencies.

GNA

