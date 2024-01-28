Okere DCE wins parliamentary primaries 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Akuapem-Apirede, Jan. 28, GNA- Mr Daniel Nana Addo Kenneth, the Okere District Chief Executive (DCE), has been elected as the parliamentary candidate to replace Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

With an impressive 275 votes out of a total of 503 cast, he emerged victorious in a peaceful election held at Apirede, surpassing four other contenders.

The DCE began his political journey as a polling station executive and later served as the NPP secretary for the Okere constituency for a remarkable nine years.

His dedication and hard work led to his appointment as the DCE for Okere five years ago.

Mr Kenneth was full of praise to God and to Mr Botwe, whom he described as his “political godfather,” for mentoring him and supporting him to win the election.

He also thanked the delegates for choosing him as the best candidate to replace the outgoing MP, Mr Botwe, and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Mr Botwe, the highly respected leader of Ghana’s political scene and MP for Okere, announced his decision to bow out of parliament after his current term ends in 2024.

The former General Secretary of the NPP and Local Government Minister ends his tenure in Parliament in 2024, having dedicated four terms and a remarkable 16 years to serving the Okere constituency.

There was an overwhelming sense of excitement in Okere as enthusiastic party supporters and officials flooded the streets to celebrate with pomp and pageantry.

GNA

