NPP Primaries: Elder Tobbin wins Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency 

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Jan. 28, GNA – Elder Emmanuel Tobbin, Chief Executive Officer of Ascot Pharmacy, has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in Anyaa Sowutuom.

Out of 1,384 valid votes, he secured a total of 818 votes, whilst his competitor, also the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, polled 566 votes.

Voting ended at exactly 1400 hours at the Maranatha University College in Sowutuom.

A total of 1,485 delegates were expected to cast their votes.

Mr Tobbin, in his victory message, said: “The victory for Anyaa Sowutuom is a victory for NPP.”

He said he would work with the constituency executives as well as the incumbent MP to “fight the greater cause to break the 8”.

He said he would lobby for a lot of developmental projects for the Constituency.

“I urge all NPP members here that we all come together. The contest is over. We need to unite and push NPP forward. God bless you all,” he said.

The NPP Constituency Chairman for Anyaa Sowutuom, Mr Anthony Boadu, also urged all the Party members to give their full support to Mr Tobbin to secure the Party’s victory in the 2024 general election.

Nana Agyenim Boateng, NPP Constituency Secretary for Anyaa Sowutuom, said the election had been successful.

“I anticipated that the election was going to be free, fair, transparent and peaceful. And that was exactly what the delegates demonstrated.

“Going forward, we need unity so we can forge ahead to maintain power, so that by 7th January 2025, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would be sworn in as the next President of this Republic,” he said.

He congratulated both the winner and the incumbent MP as well as the delegates for comporting themselves well throughout the voting process.

He also commended the security services and the Electoral Commission for working hard to ensure a successful election.

GNA

