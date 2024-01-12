OHLGS gets tough on Assemblies to improve compliance, reduce infractions

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA – The Office of the Head of Local Government Service (OHLGS) says it is deepening decentralisation and improving efficiency and compliance within the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) and District Assemblies.

The measures include the introduction of the District League Table, electronic biometric clocking system, unannounced visits to the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDCs) and investments in capacity building and training initiatives.

Speaking to journalists at a media engagement hosted by the leadership of the OHLGS in Accra, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head, Local Government Service, said the Service was working to digitise the operations of the Assemblies to reduce infractions particularly with the issuance of building permits.

He said the clocking system that had been introduced at the OHLGS and most Assemblies was already yielding dividends.

“Gone are the days when staff report to office after 09:00 hours and they leave office around 14:00 hours. When we instituted the biometric clocking system, it has checked lateness.

“At the end of the month, reports are generated from the clocking system and when we get to know those who go to office late consistently, we (query) them. The unannounced visit is also helping,” Nana Arthur said.

He said the implementation of the Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) at the Local Government Service had helped to improved budget monitoring and control and enhanced the capacity of local government units in financial management.

“…almost all the MMDAs are using the innovative strategies for their revenue mobilisation. This has increased revenue for most MMDAs including Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Adentan Municipal Assembly; Secondi- Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), among others.” Nana Arthur said.

The Local Government Service was established under the Local Government Service Act, Act 656 of 2003 to ensure the efficient management and administration of the nation’s decentralised local government system.

The Service has the mandate to support local governments to deliver value for money services through mobilization, harmonization and utilization of quality human capital and material resources to promote local and national development.

Touting some of his achievements since taking over as head of the OHLGS in 2017, Nana Arthur said 14,000 personnel of varied classes had been recruited into the Service, with its current staff strength standing at 37,676.

He said the Service currently had 164 Coordinating Directors and 97 in acting Capacity from various professional classes heading the 261 MMDAs and a total of 14 Chief Directors and 2 in acting capacity, managing the 16 RCCs.

“Promotion and Career progression in the Service have also witnessed a very significant increase since 2017,” he said.

Under the construction sector, Nana Arthur mentioned the completion of a five-storey ultra-modern office complex for the OHLGS as among his major achievements in that area.

He said the OHLGS was also constructing a Human Resource Development Centre at Akumadan in the Offinso North District in the Ashanti Region, which would be used as a university.

“The project is expected to be fully completed in July 2024,” he said.

GNA

