NPP to start vetting of Parliamentary Aspirants in Constituencies held by Party January 3

Accra, Jan 2, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the formation of vetting committees for Parliamentary Aspirants in constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament.

Vetting sessions will occur in all regional capitals from January 3 to January 5, 2024, a statement issued by the Party on Monday said.

The Party directed its Regional Executive Committees to promptly communicate vetting details to their respective constituencies and Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates.

The NPP on November 4, 2023 held a round of primary election in Constituencies where the Party currently does not hold a seat in Parliament.

The Party’s primaries are part of its preparations towards the 2024 General Election.

GNA

