Castle Gate Estate welcomes New Year with 20 per cent discount for clients

Accra, Jan. 02, GNA – Castle Gate Estate, a real estate and serviced plots marketing company, has announced a “New Year gift” of 20 per cent discount for clients for the first quarter of 2024.

“As we step into the New Year 2024, we are filled with immense gratitude for the journey we’ve travelled together with your home ownership. The past years has taught us resilience, the beauty of human connection, and the unstoppable force of hope.

“The entire team at Castle Gate Estate is heartily wishing you a joyous, prosperous and successful 2024 with this package,” a news brief from the Company, issued by Mr Redeemer Worwui, the Chief Executive Officer, said.

It said 2023 was an amazing year, and that 2024 promised to be a greater experience as the Company continued to serve clients better by providing incredible and unbeatable opportunities to own prime lands in Ghana, abroad and across the globe.

“This new year, we are encouraging you to embrace every moment with courage and optimism. Let’s continue to break barriers, build bridges, and pursue our dreams with relentless passion. Remember, every day is canvas, waiting for you to paint your masterpiece.”

“May this year bring you abundance joy, health and prosperity. Keep shining, keep striving, and may all your desires and aspirations to own a titled litigation free land at Dodowa Hills, and your home ownership – ready to move in houses made up of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom house at Tema Community 25, come to fruition from Castle Gate Estate.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

