NPP Primaries: Voting glides on peacefully at Akatsi North

By Agbaxode Emmanuel/Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Ave-Dakpa (VR), Jan. 27, GNA – Voting to elect a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) progresses smoothly in the Akatsi North Constituency of the Volta Region.

A total of 329 delegates are expected to converge at the Ave Senior High School premises to cast their ballots.

Mr Victor Rabbi Mensah, the Deputy constituency Secretary of the party, told the Ghana News Agency that two aspirants were contesting the slot.

Mrs Stephanie Obeng-Darko, the Akatsi North District Electoral Officer, said the exercise was going on without any glitch.

The two aspirants are Mr Simon Peter Ofosu, the District Chief Executive, and Mr Prosper Patu, a professional teacher and former DCE nominee for the area.

The duo, in an engagement with the GNA, expressed optimism that the delegates would give them the nod to lead the party to unseat the incumbent NDC MP in the area.

Some of the delegates said they remained hopeful that their choice would win at the end of the polls.

There is a firm presence of the police on the grounds to maintain law and order.

The election commenced at 0700 hours and is expected to close at 1400 hours.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

