NPP Primaries: Showdown in Asante-Akim South as Obuor seeks to overturn 58 votes deficit

By Yussif Ibrahim

Asankare (Ash), Jan. 27, GNA – Voting is underway at Asankare in the Asante-Akim South Constituency of the Ashanti Region where Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, the Managing Director of Ghana Post Company, is battling Mr Kwaku Asante Boateng, the Deputy Minister of Railway Development, in a race for the parliamentary slot of the New Patriotic Party.

Obour, who lost to the incumbent by 58 votes in the 2020 primary, is upbeat about his chances of unseating Mr. Asante Boateng in Saturday’s fierce contest, which included Mr. Eric Amofa, a businessman, who is also making a second bid for the seat.

Seen as the dark horse of the race, Mr Amofa is also making a strong case for the seat, but many consider the incumbent and Obour as the frontrunners after months of gruelling campaigns across the constituency.

More than 800 delegates from 46 electoral areas are expected to cast their votes to select one of the three aspirants to represent the NPP for the 2024 parliamentary election in the constituency. Mr Asante Boateng, who is seeking a fourth term, has been campaigning on experience and how that could inure to the benefit of the constituency having become conversant with parliamentary work with vast experience in lobbying.

He wants the delegates to maintain him to complete the numerous ongoing projects in order not to curtail the pace of development in the area.

Obour, on the other hand, believes it is time for the incumbent to give way for fresh ideas after three terms. According to him the constituency needs new direction to accelerate development and that the MP was not the right person to prosecute that agenda.

