NPP Primaries: Smooth process shows competence of NPP – Election Observer  

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Jan. 27, GNA – Mr Charles Kobbinah, an Election Observer for the ongoing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, says the smooth nature of the voting process across the various constituencies reaffirms the competence of the party.

Mr Kobbinah, who is a senior member of the NPP said the atmosphere at each of the voting centres he had visited had been calm and peaceful.

He was speaking to journalists, in Takoradi, about his assessment of the process after touring some of the voting centres across the Metropolis.

He said: “Everywhere is peaceful and cordial, and most importantly the delegates are behaving themselves very well, and this clearly shows the competence of the NPP.”

Mr Kobbinah noted that the success of the elections so far showed signs of maturity in Ghana’s democracy and commended the party for decent work done.

He also commended the Police for ensuring security and orderliness in the voting process

