Ablekuma North NPP Primary: Voting interrupted over “eligibility of delegate” 

By Edward Acquah

Ablekuma, Jan. 27, GNA-Voting has been temporarily suspended at the Ablekuma North Constituency elections of the New Patriotic Party following disagreements over the eligibility of a delegate.

There was uneasy calm at the voting centre as agents of Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh, one of the aspirants, took issue with the eligibility of one of the delegates, who was going through the process to cast his ballot.

The agent held that the delegate was not a known member of the NPP in the constituency.

Agents of Ms Sheila Bartels, the incumbent MP, disagreed and insisted that the delegate was eligible to vote.

The police had a tough time clearing the voting area, leading to chaos.

Mr Evans Nimako, Director of Elections, NPP, within minutes, arrived at the voting centre to resolve the issue.

He directed all non-delegates to vacate the voting area after engaging the aspirants.

Some delegates and observers within the voting area insisted they would not comply with the directive.

This necessitated the deployment of more police officers to the voting centre to maintain law and order

More to follow.

GNA

