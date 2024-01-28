NPP government has deepen relationship with Zongo communities – Alhaji Futa 

By Edward Williams

Hohoe, Jan 28, GNA-Alhaji Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, National NASARA Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the NPP government has deepened its commitment to the Zongos in terms of development in the last two decades.

He said the NPP was the only Party that brought development directly into the Zongo communities and again brought the Zongo Development Fund to uplift the fortunes of that establishment.

He said it was also the only Party that gave Zongo communities representation in the national budget.

Alhaji Futa made these assertions during the acclamation of Mr John-Peter Amewu, as the Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP at the Gbi-Atabu Park, in Hohoe on Saturday.

He said the crowning moment was the elevation of Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, from a Vice President to a Flagbearer of the NPP.

He said all these reaffirm that the NPP will grant equal opportunity to all irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or status.

Alhaji Futa therefore called on the electorates across the country to vote massively for Dr Bawumia and Mr Amewu in the 2024 general elections.

Alhaji Mudashiru Adebayor, Volta Regional NASARA Coordinator told the Ghana News Agency that the policies of the NPP to the Zongo communities were yielding quantifiable results and a big push towards changing the narratives in the Zongos.

He said this affirms the mileage the NPP government has covered especially in education, health, and the provision of ICT equipment to the benefit of Zongo communities.

Mr Amewu, also Minister of Railway Development re-echoed his resolve to bring equity to develop the Constituency and asked those areas yet to benefit to exercise patience.

He said the development calendar was being run in phases insisting “No community will be marginalised in the scheme of things.”

The event drew traditional rulers, national and regional executives, stalwarts of the Party, electorates, and teeming party sympathisers.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

