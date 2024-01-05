Western Region: NPP parliamentary aspirants vetted in three constituencies 

Mildred Siabi-Mensah/Gladys Abakah, GNA

Takoradi, Jan. 5, GNA – Nine parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been approved by the vetting committee for four constituencies at the end of day two of the vetting.

The constituencies are Effia, Kwesimintsim, Takoradi and Sekondi.

Dr Prince Hamid Armah and Dr Yaa Pokuaa Baiden are contesting the Kwesimintsim Constituency seat, while Mr Joseph Cudjoe and Isaac Boamah Nyarko are contesting the Effia Constituency.

The four-time Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, is being contested by Richard Essuman Addison and Fredrick Sam Incoom for the Takoradi Constituency, while Paa Kwesi Moses is contesting Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer, sitting MP for the Sekondi Constituency.

The vetting committee gave all the contestants the nod to test their fate in the upcoming primary.

Some enthusiastic crowds, party executives and delegates, clothed in party apparel, chanted many songs in favour of their “messiahs.”

Dr Baiden, who is contesting the incumbent, Dr Hamid Armah, told reporters how optimistic she was to win the seat to reorganise the fortunes of the constituency.

“I am an individual who has the constituency at heart and will stand up for every individual in Kwesimintsim for the desired change. I have no doubt that come January 27, the people of Kwesimintsim will vote for me.”

Mr Cudjoe, the four-time Effia MP, said he was not perturbed by the opponent.

“I will win hands down because I know of the developments I have made in my constituency. This is a no fierce contest for team Cudjoe,” he added.

Mr Darko-Mensah, the MP for Takoradi, who also doubled as the Western Regional Minister, said the NPP believed in inclusiveness, hence the opportunity for massive participation to allow the best candidate to be elected.

Paa Moses, on his part, described the vetting process as smooth and fair and appealed to the delegates to vote for him to serve them Mpohor and Shama constituencies will end the process on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The NPP is scheduled to hold its parliamentary primary for the 174 constituencies with representation in Parliament on January 27.

