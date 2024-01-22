NPP Primaries: Bosomtwe delegates endorse Dr. Adutwum as unopposed candidate

By Yussif Ibrahim

Jachie (Ash), Jan. 22, GNA-Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has been endorsed as the parliamentary candidate for Bosomtwe on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), having emerged as the sole candidate who filed after close of nominations.

Over 1,000 delegates confirmed his candidature by popular acclamation at a special delegates’ conference held at Jachie.

The exercise, which was supervised by the District Director of the Electoral Commission, Madam Ernestina Owusu Banahene, was witnessed by some regional executives of the NPP led by Mr Adom Appiah, the Regional Secretary.

The overwhelming approval of Dr. Adutwum by the delegates, according to the Regional Secretary, is a testament to how well the MP had served his constituents.

He applauded them for keeping faith with their MP who was seen as one of the outstanding MPs raising the flag of the party in the region.

“I want to remind you that beyond your support for your affable MP, you have a responsibility to canvass for votes in your respective polling stations to help break the eight,” he entreated the delegates.

He emphasised the need to close their ranks and work towards a common goal of retaining power in order not to truncate the pace of development of the country.

The Regional Secretary said the role of polling station executives was critical to the fortunes of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections and urged them to step up their campaigns.

Dr. Adutwum thanked the delegates for renewing their confidence in him and assured them of his unwavering determination to represent their interest to the best of his ability.

He said the confidence reposed in him would motivate him to do more to bring development to the constituency while building the human resource base of Bosomtwe.

He recounted the massive infrastructural development he had brought to the constituency through their mandate, especially in the education sector.

“We have a task to accomplish together this year and I urge all of you to put your shoulders to the wheel to retain power collectively,” he implored.

