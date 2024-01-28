NPP must espouse tradition, vision for victory in 2024 elections – President Akufo-Addo 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Jan. 28, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party for its successful parliamentary primaries, demanding hard work for a resounding victory in the 2024 elections.

“We have elected a good blend of experienced and youthful parliamentary candidates, whom I warmly congratulate, and who, I am confident, will help secure a majority in the ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic,” he noted.

The President, in a statement, appealed to the losing candidates to remember that, in elections, “there are winners and losers, and today’s losers can be tomorrow’s winners”.

He was optimistic the Party would continue to remain united and work together to help return an NPP Presidential Candidate into office on January 07, 2025.

“The time-tested, honoured tradition that has kept the NPP as one indissoluble unit demands that the victor receives the unalloyed support of the candidates who were not successful at the polls.

“If we are to ‘Break the Eight’, which I know is very possible, then we must stay true to this tradition, unite firmly behind our excellent Presidential Candidate and formidable parliamentary candidates, and deliver another resounding victory for the Party.”

The President noted that a victory in the impending General Election would help the Party continue the process of bringing progress and prosperity to every part of the country, an endeavour on which the Party had already fully embarked.

The statement reminded the members that the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition was “the greatest, most enduring and noblest political tradition” in Ghana’s politics.

“Let us stay the course, conduct ourselves well before the Ghanaian people, strengthen our generation, and win the 2024 elections,” the President advised.

“We, in the NPP, have demonstrated to the Ghanaian people that we are the Party of democracy and the rule of law.”

On Saturday, January 27, the ruling NPP went to the polls to elect its parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 elections, setting the stage for an interesting contest in the impending General Election.

