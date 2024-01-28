GTTA Olympic Solidarity Level One Coaching Course ends 

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, Jan. 28, GNA – A five-day level one Technical Coaching Course organized by the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Olympic Solidarity has ended at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate.

The training which began on Friday, January 19, ended on Wednesday January 24, 2024, attracted thirty coaches and players including three Nigerians.

Mr. Mohammed Ameen Mohammed Atoum, International Table Tennis Federation expert speaking at the closing ceremony said the training was also at equipping coaches with technical knowledge ahead of the upcoming African Games in March.

He expressed his gratitude to the media for promoting the sport and urged them to continue doing the good work.

He said that the course would help get more people playing the game in the country and beyond.

He said, “this is part of the Olympic solidarity programme that they are embarking on would help build coaches especially those working at the grassroots level”.

He added that, “I believe that these five days, we were able to pass the information and hopefully that we would see what they have learned impacting the younger ones in future”.

He said Ghana needs to get its own Table Tennis Court, “the country needs to improve on the infrastructure because there is no permanent table tennis court and it is affecting the equipment”.

“For instance, they adjust the tables every day which is affecting the tables and it is not really good.”

Mr. Charles Tachie-Mensah, the Technical Director said this course would help the coaches to improve on their knowledge.

He said, “we had a successful one even though is short but is very deep and we all learned a lot from the instructor both practical and theory.”

GNA

