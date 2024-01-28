Gomoa Central MP retained as NPP Parliamentary candidate 

By James Esuon

Gomoa Abonyi (C/R,) Jan. 28, GNA- Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, the Deputy Interior Minister and Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, has been re-elected as the parliamentary candidate on the New Patriotic Party’s ticket to contest the December 7 polls.

The incumbent polled 493 votes to defeat Rev Francis Yamoah, Chairman of the Council of Patrons, who obtained 99 votes in the NPP parliamentary primary held on Saturday.

There were four rejected ballots out of the total of 596 valid votes.

The peaceful primary was supervised by the Electoral Commission.

Mr Mohammed Hackeem, the Gomoa Central Constituency Secretary, in an interview with the media, said it was significant for the delegates to maintain the incumbent MP to enable the party to retain the seat.

He said the MP had worked satisfactorily and there was no need for any member of the party to contest her.

However, the party believed in internal democracy and therefore could not stop anybody from contesting.

Mr Hackeem said Mrs Eyiah Quansah had a very good relationship with the delegates and the entire supporters.

Mrs Eyiah Quansah expressed profound gratitude to the delegates for the confidence and trust reposed in her and assured them that she would work with everyone to ensure peace and harmony.

The Deputy Interior Minister extended an invitation to the defeated candidate and his supporters to join the team to work towards breaking the eight.

She said the internal elections were over and all campaign camps must be dissolved to assist the party to form one strong campaign team.

That would help the party to defeat the NDC to continue the good works and improve the lives of the Gomoa Central constituents, she said.

