CBG opens new Winneba branch  

By Issah Mohammed

Winneba (C/R), Jan 28, GNA – The Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) has opened a new branch in Winneba to enhance the Bank’s coverage.

The Branch which used to be located on the North campus of the University of Education Winneba is relocated opposite the entrance of the University for the purpose of reaching more customers within the Winneba township.

Speaking at an opening ceremony, Mr. Daniel Addo, Managing Director of the Bank, said the opening of the branch was in reaffirming the Bank’s commitment and passion for a differentiated banking experience that is hinged on innovation and exceptional banking services.

“We have a dedicated team of very experienced people who are ready to cater to your needs. We will listen to you, we will understand, and we will tailor solutions that will help the community to flourish,” he said.

With the recent injection of GH₵2.5 billion capital into the Bank by its sole shareholder, thus the government, he said, it was poised to address the business needs of Ghanaians.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, encouraged the Bank to take interest in the businesses they financed by ensuring that supports given to Small Medium Enterprises (SME) especially inured to the growth of the economy.

“Deal with us differently so that you remain relevant to the society and not that others will come and say they won’t come back because they didn’t like the treatment simply because they didn’t understand what you were saying,” he said.

Professor Stephen Jobson Mitchual, Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, urged the Bank to carefully study and understand the needs of stakeholders, including customers in a unique environment.

He also appealed to the Bank to consider establishing a branch on one of the University campuses to mitigate the risk of students moving out of campus to have access to quality banking services.

CBG is an indigenous Ghanaian Universal Bank licensed by the Bank of Ghana under the Specialised Deposit Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930)

It started operations in 2018 and currently has 114 branches across 13 regions.

