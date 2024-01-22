Nkwanta South residents threaten to boycott 2024 general elections

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Jan. 22, GNA – Some residents of Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region, have threatened to boycott the next general elections due to the lack of development in their area.

The agitating residents made this known during a demonstration to register their displeasure over the disturbing circumstances they faced.

Nana Gbeki Alokpatsa, chief of the Alokpatsa, told the Ghana News Agency that although both the previous and current governments have made good promises for decades, residents have not yet seen any action in the areas of good road networks, electricity supply, access to potable drinking water, among others.

He lamented the absence of development, saying, the situation was retarding the growth of the area, so “an urgent response from government must come to address the issues.”

Nana Alokpatsa also appealed to the government to assign Agricultural Extension Officers to Alukpatsa and other communities to help farmers to maximise their yields.

Mr Alfred Jagri, a youth leader at Alokpatsa, said the majority of young people in the communities have been compelled to leave in quest of better opportunities elsewhere due to the situation.

This, they said, would compel them to abstain from voting in the elections if their demands, including infrastructure and other developmental issues were not addressed.

In an interaction with the residents, they stated that despite participating in every election in the country, the politicians persisted in ignoring their developmental needs, which was negatively affecting the quality of life.

The residents were drawn from 25 farming communities including Alokpatsa, Kechiebi-Krachi, Akura B-Zongo, and Kpanku Dayen.

