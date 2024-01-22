Blay Armah calls on voters in Sekondi to change hands

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, Jan. 22, GNA – Mr Nyameke Blay Armah, the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for the Sekondi Constituency says the 2024 elections present the people of Sekondi real opportunity to take their destinies into their own hands to redirect development in the area.

He said, the constituency, for the past 28 years, had tried the New Patriotic Party but with little developments and socio-economic indicators leaving many constituents despondent.

“I want to serve them diligently, honourably, we all grew here, and we knew how Sekondi was, the deterioration is very worrying…they beg for the nod and later neglect us …My desire is to uplift Sekondi into its Glory days with vibrant market and fishing economy and

build on the legacies of Bosomtwe Sam who helped in establishing the fishing harbour”, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Monday.

Reviving the cold store, bringing in fishing vessels and rebuilding the market, he noted was key on his manifesto as an aspirant for the area.

He said, employment avenues through skills training, linking people to job opportunities abroad and setting up a guidance and counselling unit also formed part of the desire to restore hope to the indigenes of the area.

“I am going to be in dialogue with the Methodist church to use their building along the beach area for a skills development Centre to also equip the youth with entrepreneurial and employable skills”, he added.

“0pportunities for the youth in particular should be something worldwide and not just local, and that is our perspective”.

On recreation, he said there would be a sea view development project comparable to the one in Angola’s capital, where people have the privilege to rejuvenate their systems after a hard day’s work.

“Our former MP, the late Sam, had plans for “Bakam”, and that is exactly what we are going to work on and modify for today’s need”, he said.

Mr Blay Armah, said, he had high hopes with the support of the business community to return Sekondi to glory, “If you love Sekondi, then vote someone who is ready and prepared to get Sekondi up and running…28 years in NPP and our city keeps going back, turn the tables now for our common good.”

Mr. Blay Armah would be facing off with the incumbent Lawyer Andrew Agyapa Mercer of the NPP for Sekondi parliamentary seat.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

