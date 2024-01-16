NHIA presents vehicles to four districts in Volta Region

By Caleb Kuleke

Kpetoe (V/R) Jan. 16, GNA – Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has presented four brand new cars to managers of the Scheme in four districts of the Volta Region.

These are Agotime-Ziope, South Dayi, Ketu North and Kpando.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, received the keys to the NHIA branded vehicles and handed them over to the managers of the Scheme in the four districts.

Dr Okoe Boye said the aim was to improve the scheme’s functionality and make it easier for the staff in those districts to provide timely and quality services.

He asked the management of the districts to make sure the cars were properly maintained and used for the intended purposes.

Dr Letsa commended the CEO for the gesture and expressed optimism that the vehicles would facilitate the daily tasks of the districts.

He promised that his office would support the NHIA to successfully execute its mandate for the benefit of the people.

Madam Joyce Adzoa Todze, the Kpando District Manager of the Scheme, expressed appreciation to the Government for the support.

She told the Ghana News Agency that the vehicle would help in community monitoring and mobilisation to register more people onto the Scheme.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

