Driver on bail over crushing pedestrian to death

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Jan.16, GNA – A driver has been granted a GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties by the Kaneshie District for allegedly knocking and killing an unidentified pedestrian.

Akwasi Osei’s plea was not taken due to the fatality of the accident and he was ordered to make his next appearance on March 11, 2024.

Police Chief Inspector Apeweh Achana, prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Nana Abena Aso Owusu-Omenya that on January 13, 2024, at about 2020 hours, Osei, in charge of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus with the registration number GE 6741-22, was from Tema heading towards Kwame Nkrumah Circle on the Liberation Road.

He said on reaching a section of the road at Tetteh Quarshie near Regency Hotel, he knocked down a male adult pedestrian yet to be identified aged about 35 years who was crossing the road from the offside to the nearside edge.

Chief Inspector Achana said the victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officers on duty.

The Court heard that the body had been deposited at the same hospital’s mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.

After investigations, the driver was provisionally charged with the offences and put before Court.

GNA

