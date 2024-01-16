Western Region records 706 road crashes in 2023

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Jan. 16, GNA – A road traffic performance report from the Western Regional Office of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), reveals that 706 cases of road traffic crashes were recorded in the Region last year.

The report indicates that the total figure recorded in 2023 was the same as that of 2022.

It said while a total of 120 people lost their lives, with 687 getting injured through such crashes between January and December 2023, the records showed that there were 97 fatalities and 652 injuries in 2022.

In all, 474 commercial and 466 private vehicles, 344 motorcycles and tricycles were involved in these road traffic crashes.

The records also showed that 151 persons were knocked down in 2023 compared to 458 commercial and 462 private vehicles, 346 motorcycles and tricycles, and 144 pedestrian knockdowns within the same period in 2022.

The distribution of fatalities by vehicle class revealed that 41 and 36 persons lost their lives by commercial and private vehicles respectively, and 43 through motorcycles and tricycles, while 32 died through pedestrian knockdowns.

For injuries, 269 and 196 persons got injured in commercial and private vehicles respectively, 222 through motorcycles/tricycles and 119 through pedestrian knockdowns.

The report also revealed that 18 cases of road traffic crashes, which resulted in three deaths and 16 injuries, were recorded in the Western Region during the Christmas festive season.

The cases were recorded respectively between December 24 and 26, 2023 and December 31, 2023, to January 01, 2024.

Two persons lost their lives and 10 sustained degrees of injuries between December 24 to 26, 2023, while one died and six were injured in the December 31, 2023, to January 01, 2024, accidents respectively.

A total of seven and eight commercial and private vehicles respectively, and five motorcycles and tricycles were involved in these road traffic crashes while, two persons were knocked down between December 24 and 26, 2023.

Between December 31, 2023, and January 01, 2024, accidents involving five commercial, five private vehicles, three motorcycles and tricycles are recorded to have been involved in road crashes, while two persons have been knocked down.

Mr Victor Kojo Bilson, the Western Regional Head of the NRSA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, encouraged road users to continue to abide by the road safety rules and regulations, to ensure best practices and help reduce crashes and related incidents on the roads.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

