Namibia stuns Tunisia in group opener

I’m Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 16, GNA – Minnows Namibia shocked North African giants Tunisia with a lone victory at the 2023 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’ Ivoire.

In a cagey Group E match, both sides created few chances but unable to utilize them until the Brave Warriors’ late thunderbolt stole the points for the South Africans.

The Carthage Eagles dominated possession but struggled to penetrate a resolute Namibian backline marshalled by Ivan Kamberipa.

Captain Youssef Msakni tested Lloyd Kazapua with a curled effort, but the Tunisians grew frustrated as the game wore on, with the Brave Warriors lacking the attacking spark.

But their tireless industry and organisation kept a star-studded Tunisia at bay.

As a famous upset loomed ever larger, the minnows delivered a hammer blow in the 89th minute.

Deon Hotto latched onto a long ball over the top and outpaced the defence before coolly slotting past Bechir Ben Said.

The Orlando Pirates winger thought he had doubled the lead when the offside flag denied him another historic strike.

But one goal was enough as Namibia’s warriors held on for the clean sheet to claim a monumental three points.

But this shock victory over one of Africa’s giants has given them a good chance of qualifying as Namibia tops Group E with three points as South Africa prepare to play Mali in the group’s other game on the day.

The Carthage will have to recover against Mali on January 20 while Namibia come up against regional foes South Africa on January 21.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

