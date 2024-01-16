“We expected such resilience from Mauritania” – Burkina Faso Coach

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 16, GNA – Hubert Vellud – Head Coach of Burkina Faso has admitted their win against Mauritania was a difficult one, as they only managed to pick a late win in the later stages of the game.

Bertrand Traore scored late from the spot to hand Burkina Faso their first win of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 and that was Hubert Velud’s first win.

At a post-match press conference, the Coach said “We won the game in a more difficult situation, it is even more difficult looking at where the game travelled to,” he said.

Mauritania’s resolute performance was expected by Hubert Velud and was not surprised with where the game travelled to.

“We expected such a tough game from Mauritania so we were not surprised because first AFCON games are very balanced.

“First half was a little balanced, we didn’t create enough chances, our opponent took advantage of our deficiencies,” he concluded.

Velud credited his triumph to the second half substitution which says changed the game.

“Second half, Mauritania plunged physically, we were much more dangerous than them, we also had more impact with the changes,” he concluded.

GNA

