Head Coach of Mauritania attributes defeat to high temperature in Cote D’ Ivoire  

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 16, GNA – Amir Abdou Head Coach of Mauritania has attributed their defeat to Burkina Faso in their first match at the Africa Cup Cup of Nations to high temperature in Cote D’ Ivoire.

Burkina Faso scored late to get all three points in a game which Coach Abdou believed his team should have gotten more from, but noted that, their performance dropped in the later stages of the game because of the high temperature.

“A bit of injustice to us as the boys gave everything, they followed instructions.

“Our performance dropped in the second half because of the heat and there was a lot of suffering.

Mauritania are still chasing their first Africa Cup of Nations win after seven attempts and have Angola to play with next.

Coach Abdou added that they would quickly move on from the defeat and continue working hard for the next game against Angola.

“We are not going to slumber in sorrow. We need to move on from this and prepare ourselves for the next game which is against Angola,” he added.

Mauritania is currently at the bottom of Group D with no point.

GNA



