Mount Olivet Methodist Church marks 50th anniversary

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA – The Mount Olivet Methodist Church at Dansoman in the Ablekuma West Municipality, has celebrated its 50thanniversary for the successes chalked since its inception.

The year-long celebration was on the theme: “Discipline: Sustaining the Legacy of Jesus Christ; Impacting Lives for 50 years. Thus far and beyond.”

It has earmarked a few activities such as lectures on the theme which would be carried out by the lecturers at the Methodist University, musical concert, and children evangelism in the communities.

Others are Bible quiz, Methodist songs and their meanings, special donations of assorted items to the Dansoman Polyclinic and thanksgiving service.

Reverend Christopher Nyarko Andam, Superintendent Minister of Mount Olivet, in a sermon dubbed; “Heaven shall be open onto you to see the glory of God,” said it behoved every Christian and church leaders to put into practice the doctrine of the Bible for effective propagation of the gospel.

He said the maintenance of such high moral standards, especially among Christian leaders was also necessary since it would enable them to be focussed in overcoming the challenges of the world and social vices in the Ghanaian society.

Rev Andam expressed optimism that depending on God for everything, remain committed to His work, and continue abiding by His words by spreading the good news, a lot of people who have not been reached with the gospel would change.

“It is an honour to sacrifice yourself to God’s work and He will in turn pay you for the glorification of His name,” and that; “it also serves as a blessing which is more gracious than to receive.”

Rev Andam quoted the Bible saying; “The Lord shall open unto thee His good treasure, the heaven to give the rain unto thy Lord in His season, and to bless all the work of thine hand and thou shall lend unto many nations, and thou shall not borrow.”

He admonished Ghanaians to desist from all forms of politics of which divide the country and contribute to strengthening the bond of unity among citizens, saying; “Ghana cannot progress without peace and stability” and called on political leaders to be agents of peace in all that they do.

The Minister appealed to the Electoral Commission to look at the role they can play to ensure unity at various levels and be firmly resolved to act accordingly to bring about the peace everyone was yearning for.

Mrs Ursla Ekuful, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West who graced the occasion in the company of Mr George Bray, Municipal Chief Executive donated an undisclosed amount to the Planning Committee of the Church.

