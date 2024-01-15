Ghana Statistical Service commences fieldwork for 2024 IBES Phase I survey

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA – The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has officially commenced field data collection for the 2024 Ghana Integrated Business Establishment Survey Phase I (IBES I).

About 14,000 Field Officers have been trained and deployed by the Service across the country for the data collection exercise.

A statement issued in Accra by the Service said the IBES phase I would focused on a comprehensive list of all business entities within the country.

It said within the period of field data collection, the Field Officers would be visiting every structure and space in their assigned areas to enumerate all business entities identified.

This will include businesses operating in structures, businesses operating in open spaces, mobile businesses and virtual businesses.

“Thus, all business entities that conduct activities in Ghana are to be covered, regardless of the location, status or size,” it added.

The statement said the overarching goal of IBES phase I was to compile a detailed list of businesses, capturing essential characteristics that contribute to the development of a robust Statistical Business Register and other key statistical indicators to enhance national development.

Among others, IBES phase l will provide updated data on activities, locations, ownership, ages, and sizes of businesses to inform policy, planning, and monitoring of business growth and national development programmes.

The current structure of Ghana’s economy to facilitate the revision of key macroeconomic indicators including Gross Domestic Product, Producer Price Index, and the Index of Industrial Production.

The employment status of workers employed by businesses to help bridge the gap between the labour needs of firms and the available skills.

Characteristics of the informal sector to guide the development of policies aimed at formalising the economy and improving the welfare of workers in the various sectors.

It asked the public that the Field Officers would be identified by their IBES Vests and Identification Cards.

The Public was encouraged to cooperate with the IBES Field Officers by providing all the needed information to ensure a successful field data collection exercise.

The GSS expressed gratitude to institutions, organisations and individuals for the support received so far and asked for further cooperation to ensure a successful implementation of this important national exercise.

