Aide to former President Mahama urges media to help fight corruption

By Philip Tengzu

Wa (UW/R), Jan. 15, GNA – Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has urged the media to take up the challenge of fighting against pervasive corruption in Ghana by holding public officers accountable.

She entreated the media to exercise their power of creating a forum for public discussion on critical national issues to influence public opinion.

Madam Mogtari said this in Wa at the weekend during the 10th-anniversary celebration of Sungmaale FM, a Wa-based Islamic Community Radio, on the theme: “Impact of Media to Sociopolitical and Cultural Development in our Community”.

She also appealed to the media to help create a more transparent and fair electioneering by spotlighting political corruption, educating, informing and engaging the masses towards ensuring “a clean and fair electoral process in 2024.”

“Political corruption is one of the key things that actually militate against our policy and pro-poor initiatives,” she said.

“It is, therefore, the responsibility of our media and especially those in power to hold each other accountable and expose corrupt practices as we go along.”

Madam Mogtari, in her keynote address, said globally, the media was known for its significant contribution to advancing democratic principles for national development through the protection of human rights and the formulation and execution of policies.

Constitutional provisions such as the freedom of expression, freedom of the media and protection of the rights of media actors were to ensure that they operated independently without “fear of censorship and intimidation,” she said.

Madam Mogtari, however, expressed regret that all press freedom indexes pointed to ailing press freedom in Ghana in recent times.

“Life as a lawyer actually made me realise more than ever the power of the media and how it shapes public sentiments and opinion.”

“The media has the power to influence the way people think, the way we act and the way we vote.”

Commenting on the NDC’s 24-Hour economy policy proposal, she said it had the potential to revolutionise the Ghanaian economy and create job opportunities, which would lead to a significant reduction in unemployment and underemployment in the country.

She, thus, implored the media to inform and educate the public about the proposed policy by highlighting its potential benefits, including shaping the future of the nation.

Madam Mogtari commended Sungmaale FM for its role in promoting the cultural and social development of the community it served and helping to shape public opinion on important issues.

Alhaji Rashid Mahmoud, a Board member of Sungmaale FM, said the radio station prided itself on the impact it has made on the lives of the people.

He appreciated the pivotal role of the public, sponsors and partners in the success it had chalked over the past 10 years of its existence.

Mr Ubeidu Siddique, the Upper West Regional Director, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), reiterated the role of the media in educating and informing the public on important national and community matters.

He said Sungmaale FM had lived that role by offering airtime to CHRAJ to educate the public on substantive issues of interest at no cost to the Commission.

