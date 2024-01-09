La Mother’s Love International School donates to Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital 

By Emelia Nkrumah, GNA

Accra, Jan. 9, GNA – The La Mother’s International School has donated assorted items worth thousands of cedis to the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra.

The items included packs of toilet rolls, packs of tissue, detergents, packs of mineral water, packs of soft drinks, packs of diapers, boxes of wipes and packs of paper juice.

Others included boxes of biscuits, gallons of liquid soap, sacks of powdered soap, gallons of sanitiser, cleaning disinfectant, and cleaning bleach, among others.

Presenting the items to the hospital Madam Constance Nortey, Director of La Mother’s International School said the donation was a corporate social responsibility of the school to support the operations of the hospital, adding: “This is done to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the school since its existence.

She also said it was to support the hospital in the control of infections and improve the hospitality and hygienic conditions of the hospital environment.

Madam Nortey said the management of the school chose to donate to the hospital for being one of the few children’s facilities in the country with the most referrals and added that “we manage children and that is what we do best, so we are concerned about the welfare of children”.

Receiving the items on behalf of management of the hospital, Mr Rockson Obeng, Senior Administrative Manager, Ghana Health Service, expressed gratitude to the school, pointing out that the items constituted some of the basic needs of the hospital.

“The donation has come at the right time and will go a long way to reduce the pressure and burden of the caregivers,” he added.

He assured the school that the items would reach the beneficiaries and be efficiently used for the right purposes for the benefit of patients and staff.

Mr Obeng added that the doors of the hospital were always open to all those capable of supporting it.

GNA

