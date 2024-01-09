“Beat The Pressure” Hypertension campaign to be unveiled January 12 

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Jan. 9, GNA – RippleCraft Agency, a student-led creative force, is to showcase its first project, the impactful “Beat The Pressure” campaign video at the highly anticipated UniMAC Pitch Day on Friday January 12, 2024.

The campaign is aimed at addressing the pressing issue of hypertension, also known as high blood pressure.

UniMAC Pitch Day, hosted by the University of Media, Arts, and Communication – Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-IJ), is a platform that brings together innovation and creativity, providing an opportunity for students taking up the Strategic Community Relations Course to present groundbreaking initiatives.

The campaign video, dubbed: “Beat The Pressure”, is a visually compelling and informative piece designed to raise awareness about hypertension and inspire positive behaviour changes.

A release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday, in Accra, said the video creatively captured the heartbeat of modern life and seamlessly integrates practical advice on maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Ms Paulina Hanson, Team Lead, RippleCraft Agency, said the campaign was not just about raising awareness, but a call to action for individuals to prioritise their heart health.

“We believe that by leveraging creativity, we can make a meaningful impact on public health.”

“UniMAC Pitch Day attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the campaign video and explore its innovative approach. The video will be showcased during a dedicated presentation by RippleCraft Agency, followed by a question-and-answer session for audience interaction”, she added.

GNA

