“Kuami Eugene is a great music asset for Ghana” – Lyrical Joe

By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan. 31, GNA – Award-winning rapper Lyrical Joe says his fellow music act, Kuami Eugene, is a great music asset for Ghana and should be immensely supported.

Lyrical Joe and Kuami Eugene recently combined for a groundbreaking hit single titled “Enter,” which is dominating social media trends.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Entertainment, the 2022 VGMA Best Rapper stated that the musical prowess of Kuami Eugene was commendable and deserved all the support from Ghanaians.

“He is a great asset for Ghana, and we have to hold onto him very tightly. For our music to be globally competitive, we need guys like him to be at the forefront because his qualities as a top music star are undisputed.

“There are several musicians like him in the industry that have good potential, and we need to support them,” he said. Lyrical Joe also stated that unity among musicians could propel Ghana’s music to greater heights and make us competitive. “If we should come together, it would not only help our music but also promote our country and give us the voice to speak for or against some things in society. So unity can make us move mountains,” the rapper stated. When asked about his plans for the year, Lyrical Joe said, “This year is all about churning out more bangers, and my fans should expect some good music from my camp,” he said.

The highly anticipated visuals for “Enter” single is expected to be released on Friday, February 2, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

