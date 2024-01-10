GWCL carries out emergency maintenance work on the Kpong transmission pipe

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Jan. 10, GNA – The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is carrying out emergency maintenance works on its 42-inch and 21-inch transmission pipelines from Kpong Water Treatment Plant.

Announcing the maintenance works, the management of GWCL, Tema Region, indicated that the works would be carried out by GWCL engineers from Wednesday, January 10, to Thursday, January 11.

This, it noted, would lead to some interruption in water supply for the two scheduled days the work would be done.

Management indicated that the areas that would be affected by the water supply interruption included the whole of Tema Township, Prampram, Dawhenya, Devtraco, Community 25, Ashaiman, Gbetseli, Afienya, and their immediate environs.

Residents in these areas were therefore advised by the management to store enough water for the period indicated.

It gave the assurance that water supply would be restored to normalcy as soon as the works were completed.

