Three siblings die through poisonous chemical inhalation

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi Jan. 10, GNA -Three siblings have died of suspected poisonous chemical inhalation in their room at Asawase in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality.

The three – Mary Madeline Efua Frans 11, Christian Nana Benin Jacob Frans, 6 and Judith Ekua Frans 15, died after they were found unconscious on Saturday morning, December 29, 2023.

According to Police Inspector Samuel Agyare, the siblings accidentally lost their lives after they were unsuspectedly exposed to inhaling Baktoxin Fumigation tablets, which had been used to fumigate their room by Mr Anthony Frans, a younger brother of their father, to kill bedbugs, which had infested the rooms in their grandparents’ house at the Railways Quarters at Asawase.

Their 66-year-old grandmother, Madam Ekua Gyaabenaa, who slept with the children in the same room, was also found unconscious in the morning, but was able to survive after treatment in a hospital.

Inspector Agyare, who was prosecuting, when Mr Anthony Frans appeared before the Asokore-Mampong District Court, said the siblings usually spend holidays at their grandparents home anytime they were on vacation.

He said on December 28, 2023, at about 6:30am, the suspect fumigated the room where the children usually sleep with their grandmother anytime, they visited their grandparents for holidays, to kill bedbugs in the room.

Inspector Agyare said at about 7:00pm the same day, the suspect, together with Judith Ekua Frans who was the elder of the siblings, prepared the room for them to sleep.

On December 29, 2023, at about 7:00am, the suspect, who also lives in the house, went to the room, and found out that the children, together with their grandmother, were lying unconscious in the room.

Quickly, the prosecution told the court presided by Mr Samuel Buabin Quansah that, an ambulance was called, and they were rushed to the Manhyia district hospital and later, Mary Madeline Efua Frans and Christian Nana Benin Jacob Franc were pronounced dead.

Their elder sister Judith Ekua Frans and grandmother, Ekua Gyaabenaa were referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Later, at KATH, Judith was also pronounced dead.

The grandmother is, however, responding to treatment.

The prosecutor, after reading the facts of the case, pleaded with the court to remand the suspect into Police custody for further investigations.

However, the court denied his plea after a strong defense from the counsel of the suspect Evans Amankwah.

The court has since charged the suspect, Anthony Frans, with provisional murder and granted him bail of GH¢20, 000.00 with two sureties to justify.

He will re-appear before the court on January 23, 2024.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at Ebenezer mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

GNA

