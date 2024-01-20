GTTA/ITTF starts training for players and coaches

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, Jan. 20, GNA – The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) in partnership with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and Olympic Solidarity have commenced a training for table tennis players, coaches and officials at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Mr. Mohammed Ameen Mohammed Atoum an ITTF expert at a media briefing said the programme is aimed to improving and enhancing skills, talents in Ghana and beyond.

He said GTTA Ghana was one of the most active associations in Africa and were getting all the benefits from the international board since 2018.

He said, “This program is to improve and to enhance the skills in table tennis. We have coaching accreditation system as well. It is from level one to three and to the high-performance level.”

“We are working with the President of the association to develop more players and coaches in Ghana, we need to invest more and get long term table tennis players.”

Eva Adom Amankwa Table Tennis player with the Ghana Army said she would be learning a lot and would use the skills acquired to teach others.

He said, “I’m expecting to get the knowledge, skills and to impact others at the Ghana Army and the young players”.

“I have been a player before, I know what goes in and out, to manage a player is not easy, if this coaching course come in our way is going to be a massive benefit for us.”

Idowu Ayodele Eletu Coach of Ozone Tennis Club in Nigeria-Lagos said it was an opportunity for him to grabbed it.

He said, “I came all the way from Nigeria for this coaching course because it’s been a while, we had such a training in our country.”

“I’m expecting him to guide me on how to deal with younger players and how to train the new amateur players to get the best out.”

“I would also be learning how the current coaching techniques that would take a player from the amateur level to the professional playing level.”

A total of 30 people from Ghana and Nigeria are participating in the training course.

GNA

