Desperate Algeria shares honours with Burkina Faso 

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 20, GNA – Desperate Algeria was seeking three maximum points against Burkina faso in their second TotalEnergies Group D match on Saturday afternoon but settled for a draw.

It was the Stallions who opened the scoring through a stunning header by Mohamed Konate with seconds before the break.

Coming back from the recess, Baghdad Bounedjah pounced on a defensive mix up with the equaliser in the 51st minute.

With momentum on their side, Algeria dominated the encounter but failed to capitalise on a number of created opportunities. For this, they were severely punished after Bertrand Traore levelled matters with a penalty in the 71st minute to regain the advantage.

The match continued with Algeria pressing for the equaliser while the Stallions waited patiently to catch them on the counter.

Parity was eventually restored with seconds on the clock with Bounedjah again being the man of the moment for the former champions after doing well to rise above his markers to find the brace that kept his side in contention for a knockout stage place.

The last match of the group sees Algeria facing Mauritania on Tuesday, while group leaders, Burkina Faso take on Angola.

