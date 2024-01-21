Ghana thump Senegal to book seventh consecutive U-20 World Cup qualification

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan. 21, GNA-The Black Princesses of Ghana have booked a ticket to the 2024 U-20 Women’s World Cup after beating Senegal 5-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

With a two-goal advantage in the first leg encounter, Coach Yussif Basigi’s side completed the task in style as they rounded up their campaign with a 7-1 aggregate win and an unbeaten record.

It was the visitors who opened the scoresheet with an early-minute goal to begin their comeback mission.

The Princesses got back into the game right after trailing behind with a high press to keep the defense of the Teranga Lionesses on their toes.

AS Far forward, Maafia Nyame managed to grab an equalizer for the Ghanaians in the 18th minute with a superb finish which left the goalkeeper in a state of confusion.

With momentum on their side, Ghana dominated play, which led to a distraction in the midfield of the visitors.

Beline Nyarko’s 23rd minute goal got the homers in the lead as the first 45 minutes ended 2-1.

Tracey Twum and Beline Nyarko took the second half on another level, tormenting the Senegalese defense with their skillful play.

22 minutes into the half, substitute Salamatu Abdulai’s sweet turn on two defenders yielded her side a penalty with Twum stepping up as the heroine on the night to complete the task for the Princesses.

Ghana’s shot-stopper, Afi Amenyaku was a solid rock in between the sticks with her impressive saves.

The mission to thrash the visitors continued at the football capital with a breathtaking delivery from Beline Nyarko who registered her brace in the 72nd minute before Abdulai also sealed the scores five minutes after to give her side a 5-1 advantage.

The 2024 U-20 Women’s World Cup is scheduled for 31 August to 22 September in Columbia.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

