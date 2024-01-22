GEA, Mastercard Foundation to Empower 250,000 Young Ghanaians

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA – The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) and the Mastercard Foundation have announced the start of a sensitization campaign for the groundbreaking Business in a Box (BizBox) Programme.

This initiative aims to empower an additional 250,000 young people in Ghana, expanding on the successful collaboration previously established through the Young Africa Works Project.

The Young Africa Works Project, which ran from 2020 to 2022, achieved significant milestones by supporting approximately 94,000 young people, more than double its goal, enabling them to establish their own businesses or secure dignified and fulfilling jobs. Building on this momentum, the BizBox Programme aims to support 250,000 young people to access dignified and fulfilling jobs over the next four years.

In Amasaman, Greater Accra Region, Gifty Animwaa Owusu, a participant of the GEA/Mastercard Young Africa Works Project Programme, shares her story of transformation from a struggling individual to a successful business owner and mentor.

“When I had no one to turn to for assistance, the GEA/Mastercard Young Africa Works Programme became my source of hope,” recalls Gifty Animwaa Owusu.

Her participation in the A2E Programme and the invaluable Start-up Kit support she received after her training have been pivotal in her journey. Gifty is now a thriving business owner, supporting not only her family but also mentoring young people in her community.

Through this intervention, Animwaa has not only achieved financial stability but also gained respect and dignity. Her success stands as a testament to the transformative power of giving opportunities to young women.

Reflecting on her journey, Gifty acknowledges the impact of the business management training she received, which enabled her to meet the application criteria and successfully receive a grant through GEA.

Gifty Animwaa Owusu’s story is a powerful example of how targeted support and empowerment can lead to meaningful change in individuals and communities. Her journey is a source of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs and a testament to the effectiveness of programs like the GEA/Mastercard Young Africa Works Program in driving positive impact.

“The BizBox Programme aims to enable and empower disadvantaged young people across Ghana, especially young women with first-time business startups, to acquire skills and access to startup kits, markets, finance, and technology to start, build, and grow their businesses.

We believe it will improve the well-being and resilience of young entrepreneurs by creating an enabling environment, especially for agriculture and agri-adjacent businesses to thrive and contribute to national development,” said Rica Rwigamba, Country Director, Ghana, Mastercard Foundation.

With an investment of GHS 660 million (approximately $55 million), BizBox underscores GEA and the Mastercard Foundation’s ongoing commitment to young people’s development.

The Programme, scheduled to run till April 2027, will provide young entrepreneurs with essential tools, knowledge, and support to start and expand their businesses. It will deliver comprehensive training in life skills, technical expertise, entrepreneurship and business development, promoting business growth and scalability.

A major focus of the Programme is empowerment, with more than 70 percent of the target participants being young women and 10 percent Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity and diversity in economic participation.

“The BizBox program emerges as a beacon of hope, fostering economic empowerment, and laying the foundation for a prosperous future for the youth of Ghana. This is in alignment with the Government of Ghana’s vision of ensuring that the youth of Ghana are engaged for the development of the nation,” said Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, CEO of the Ghana Enterprises Agency.

The Programme is tailored to complement the government’s ongoing efforts to address the pervasive youth unemployment challenge. By delivering targeted support and fostering job creation and sustainability, the program aims to empower young Ghanaians who face limited or no access to traditional higher education. Importantly, this initiative aligns with the government’s ambitious goal to generate one million jobs for young people by 2025.

The Programme comprises five components: Youth Skills Development, Access to Market, Access to Start-up Kits, Youth Social Networks and Institutional Strengthening, Policy, and Regulatory Support. Its implementation will involve a thorough process of sensitization, application, selection, assessment, and training with a focus on vulnerable young people, past beneficiaries, PWDs, vulnerable women, women-owned/led MSMEs and graduates from agricultural colleges.

The BizBox Programme is focused on holistic development rather than direct financial assistance, seeking to empower entrepreneurs to build resilient and competitive enterprises.

