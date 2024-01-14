Garry Rodrigues’ late strike powers Cape Verde to upset Ghana

By Simon Asare, courtesy Ministry of Youth and Sports

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 14, GNA – Garry Rodrigues scored in the second half added time to help Cape Verde secure a 2-1 win over the Black Stars of Ghana.

It was heartbreaking moment for the Black Stars who have now failed to win their first matches in the three successive tournament.

The Black Stars struggled in the opening minutes of the game as the Blue Sharks dominated possession.

The dominance from Cape Verde paid off in the 20th minute after Jamiro Monteiro tapped home from close range with goalkeeper Richard Ofori fumbling in post.

Ghana’s first goal attempt came in the 27th minute after Ransford couldn’t connect clean from a Gideon Mensah cross.

Majeed Ashimeru found the back of the net in the late stages after a beautiful hit but referee Jean Jacques Ngambo Ndala disallowed the goal as Semenyo was adjudged to be an offiside.

The decision to disallow the goal sent the stadium almost quiet after the massive roar from the crowd when Ashimeru scored.

Cape Verde kept their 1-0 lead intact as the game went into recess.

The Blue Sharks started the second half like they did in the first with the Black Stars kept on the back foot.

But the Black Stars restored parity in the 55th minute after Alexander Djiku headed home from Jordan Ayew’s corner kick.

The Black Stars seem to have restored thei confidence after scoring the goal and nearly took the lead but Joseph Painstil couldn’t convert the opportunity.

Ghana took control of the game and Andre Ayew’s introduction seemed to have gingered the players on the field.

Ofori Richard pulled up a brilliant save to deny Jouanne Carbal from close range.

But it was a disastrous ending for the Black Stars as they couldn’t hold on and were punished by Rodrigues’ late strike.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

