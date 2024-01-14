The IGP, Police leadership visit Manhyia Palace, Service Commanders in Ashanti — In pictures

Accra, Jan 14, GNA – The Ghana Police leadership, led by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace, during a security tour in Kumasi.

The IGP and his team also paid working visits to the Ghana Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters, the Kumasi Central Prison, and the Kumasi Metropolitan Fire Station.

The visits were to strengthen relationships and foster collaboration for the maintenance of peace, law, and order in the Kumasi Metropolis.

GNA

